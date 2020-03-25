The State Board of Education approved a plan to keep school buildings closed for the remainder of the school year and implement a distance learning plan on Wednesday. 

On Monday, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced a “continuous learning plan” that if approved would take effect April 6. 

Amid fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Hofmeister said it’s imperative education not take a back seat. 

The continuous learning plan will provide a framework for age appropriate learning. This could include phone calls and check-ins between students and teachers. 

"While these are difficult times, it is a time that's going to involve sacrifice. And it is a time that we put the well  being of our family and others ahead of doing things the same way we always have," Hofmeister said. 

Read more: Superintendent Proposes Okla. Schools To Remain Closed Through End Of School Year Due To Coronavirus 

 