State Board Of Education Approves 'Continuous Learning Plan' Wednesday
The State Board of Education approved a plan to keep school buildings closed for the remainder of the school year and implement a distance learning plan on Wednesday.
On Monday, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced a “continuous learning plan” that if approved would take effect April 6.
Amid fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Hofmeister said it’s imperative education not take a back seat.
The continuous learning plan will provide a framework for age appropriate learning. This could include phone calls and check-ins between students and teachers.
"While these are difficult times, it is a time that's going to involve sacrifice. And it is a time that we put the well being of our family and others ahead of doing things the same way we always have," Hofmeister said.
