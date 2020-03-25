Amid fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Hofmeister said it’s imperative education not take a back seat.

The continuous learning plan will provide a framework for age appropriate learning. This could include phone calls and check-ins between students and teachers.

"While these are difficult times, it is a time that's going to involve sacrifice. And it is a time that we put the well being of our family and others ahead of doing things the same way we always have," Hofmeister said.

Read more: Superintendent Proposes Okla. Schools To Remain Closed Through End Of School Year Due To Coronavirus