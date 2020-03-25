News
Pittsburg Co. Offers Drive-Through Testing For Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Wednesday, March 25th 2020, 12:36 PM CDT
McALESTER, Oklahoma - Governor Kevin Stitt ordered four new mobile testing sites to be opened in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Kay County, and Pittsburg County.
Organizers had about 48 hours to turn the McAlester Expo Center into a drive-through testing site. They worry the short notice may be why so few people have come to be tested.
Organizers say this drive-through site will stay open as long as possible today. Then, they will discuss what to do with any leftover test kits.