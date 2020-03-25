Day Of Prayer: News On 6 To Air Special Prayer, Worship Event
Join News On 6 for a special prayer and worship event called, "Let Hope Rise: Together In Prayer for Oklahoma."
The event happens at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on-air and online, on our websites News9.com and NewsOn6.com and on the website for hosts, Transformation Church, Transformchurch.us.
It's part of a statewide day of prayer, proclaimed Wednesday by Gov. Kevin Stitt for Thursday, March 26, for all Oklahomans impacted by COVID-19.
"I know this is an uncertain or anxious time for many Oklahomans right now," said Gov. Stitt. "That is why I believe it is important we join together as a state and pray for God’s blessing, protection and strength as we face a challenge that is unprecedented in its scope."
Hosted by Transformation Church Pastor Michael Todd, the event will also feature Pastors Craig and Amy Groeschel of Life.Church, Pastor Jamie Austin of Woodlake Church, Pastor Herbert Cooper of People’s Church, Pastors Paul Daugherty and Sharon Daugherty of Victory Church, Dr. Joel Harder, Chaplain of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, Pastor Alex Himaya of Battle Creek Church, Pastor Doug Melton of Southern Hills Baptist Church OKC and Pastor Bill Scheer of Guts Church.
“Prayer is not our last resort, but our first response,” said Michael Todd. “We believe our faith is more important now than it has ever been. Everyone needs an anchor during this turbulent time and that is what prayer is for us.”
“We believe the Church isn’t a building. It’s the people who gather together in worship. Even though we can’t meet in person right now, we’ll continue to use technology to meet online,” added Craig Groeschel. “As we see God move in incredible ways through churches across our state and around the world, we have faith that He will draw even more people to Him in this uncertain time. We have hope because we know our God is good and He’s still in control."
“As a locally-owned company, we are honored to be able to offer this moving program to our fellow Oklahomans,” said David F. Griffin, Chairman and CEO of Griffin Communications. “In this time it’s important that we all remember that we are in this together as Oklahomans.”