“We believe the Church isn’t a building. It’s the people who gather together in worship. Even though we can’t meet in person right now, we’ll continue to use technology to meet online,” added Craig Groeschel. “As we see God move in incredible ways through churches across our state and around the world, we have faith that He will draw even more people to Him in this uncertain time. We have hope because we know our God is good and He’s still in control."