Member Of Gov. Stitt's Cabinet Tests Positive For Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Wednesday, March 25th 2020, 9:43 PM CDT
Updated:
A member of Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt's cabinet has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the governor's communications director Baylee Lakey.
Lakey told News 9, Secretary David Ostrowe tested positive after having a prolonged fever.
Ostrowe reportedly has not had physical contact with Stitt in more than two weeks. The governor has not been tested.
The Health Department is following protocols to track the interactions of Ostrowe and any other staff that may have had contact with him.
We're told Ostrowe is currently recovering at home and and is following CDC quarantine procedures.