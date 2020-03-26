Oklahoma School Districts Prepare For Online Learning After Board Vote
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma school districts have roughly two weeks to come up with a plan to finish the school year from home.
Most of the details haven't been released just yet, but the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority is working to finalize a plan with the state to bring lessons to the living room.
Wednesday, the State Board of Education voted to keep school buildings closed because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Board members talked about may issues--including Internet concerns, but they are confident learning will continue despite the hurdles ahead.
Currently, larger districts like Jenks, Union, and Tulsa already offer electronic devices for many students--but not everyone has Internet access at home.
Rural districts, like Cleveland and Beggs, are left wondering if students will be sitting in parking lots outside of buildings that have free WIFI so they can learn online.
Distance learning starts Monday, April 6th.
Tulsa Public Schools said COX is providing free Internet to families for 60 days, but families need to reach out to the company directly for information.