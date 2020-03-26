248 Total Coronavirus Cases Reported In State; Virus-Related Deaths Up To 7, OSDH Reports
A total of seven people have died from the coronavirus and 248 positive cases have been reported in Oklahoma, state health officials reported Thursday.
Two new deaths were reported in Cleveland County. A woman in her 90s and a man in his 60s. These are the second and third deaths in Cleveland County. Virus-related deaths were also reported in Oklahoma, Tulsa and Pawnee counties.
So far, 86 people have been hospitalized due to the virus.
The coronavirus is now reported in 33 counties.
Oklahoma County has the most cases with 73 confirmed cases. Tulsa County is second with 41 cases. Cleveland County has 39 cases.
Kay County has 11 cases. Pawnee and Creek counties have 10 cases in their respective counties. Canadian and Wagoner counties have six cases per county.
Payne and Washington counties have five cases each. Comanche, Custer, Logan and Osage counties have three cases each. Adair, Garvin, Grady, Mayes, McClain, Noble, Okmulgee and Pottawatomie counties each have two cases per county.
Bryan, Carter, Craig, Delaware, Jackson, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pontotoc, Sequoyah and Stephens counties all have one case in their counties.
As of Thursday, 129 patients are males and 119 patients are females.
The age range of people infected by the virus is ages 0 to 95. Two patients are children ages 0 to 4; two patients are children ages 5 to 17; 43 patients are ages 18 to 35; 52 patients are people ages 36 to 49; 64 patients are people ages 50 to 64; and 85 patients are people ages 65 and older.
As of Thursday, 958 tests have returned negative. The negative results are only from the state public health laboratory and do not include the private laboratory negative results, the health department said.
The state health department did not disclose how many tests were pending results as of Tuesday.
For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
The state coronavirus hotline is open 24 hours and the number is 877-215-8336 or 211.
