Oklahoma Receives 10,000 COVID-19 Test Kits From Federal Government
Thursday, March 26th 2020, 11:25 AM CDT
Associated Press
The state of Oklahoma received 10,000 COVID-19 test kits from the federal government, News 9's Aaron Brilbeck reported Thursday.
The test kits were brought to Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. Doctors from across the state will send test swabs back to OSU for testing to be completed, in-state, as opposed to having to ship the tests out of state.
For anybody who believes they need to be tested, they are advised to still call their doctor first.