Former Wetumka Mayor Arrested, Charged With Child Sexual Abuse
The former mayor of Wetumka was arrested Thursday on an active warrant issued by the state of Illinois.
James H. Jackson, 59, was arrested in Wetumka on two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor from an Illinois arrest warrant.
Jackson was a former resident of Fulton, Illinois, where the police department is investigating him.
Jackson resigned from his elected position in January. He and two other city council members resigned amid a budget crisis.
The former mayor resigned in January after he proposed eliminating the town's police department and after news that he was the target of a possible FBI investigation became public.
Jackson was also accused by a city council member of stalking her before a January city council meeting.
Wetumka is a town of about 1,200 people in Hughes County.
The Fulton Police Department did not release many details concerning the investigation into Jackson but said the case is active and additional charges are pending.
Jackson was booked into to the Hughes County jail.