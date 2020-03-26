News
Oklahoma Dept. Of Corrections Searches For Escaped Inmate
Booking photo of Devan Johnson.
Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said they are searching for an escaped inmate.
Officials said Devan Johnson walked away from Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center on Wednesday.
Officials said they captures another inmate who also escaped.
Law enforcement is still searching for Johnson and believe he is in hiding.
Johnson is described as white, 6-feet-and 1-inch tall, and weighing around 161 lbs.
Officials said Johnson was serving 5 years for second-degree burglary in Oklahoma County and aggravated assault and battery out of Pottawatomie County, along with other crimes.
If you have any information about Johnson's location, call 911.