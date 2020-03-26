News
7 Nursing Home Patients Test Positive For Coronavirus In Norman
Thursday, March 26th 2020, 3:59 PM CDT
Seven nursing home residents in Norman have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for the nursing home said.
This brings the total of Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy residents to test positive for the virus up to nine. Two of the earlier cases have died.
The seven cases were symptomatic and were undergoing isolation protocol before the cases were confirmed, the spokesman said.
So far, no other resident has experienced severe enough symptoms to be taken to the hospital.
The home in Norman is licensed for 136 beds.
