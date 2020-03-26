News
1 Confirmed Coronavirus Case Reported At Fort Sill
Thursday, March 26th 2020, 4:54 PM CDT
One person has tested positive for the coronavirus at Fort Sill, officials at the Army post reported Thursday.
The person is a civilian employee who works for the Department of the Army and is a resident of Comanche County.
The person is isolation in their residence.
Officials with the Comanche County Health Department and Reynolds Army Health Clinic are working to trace where the person had contact with others on Fort Sill and outside of the post.
This is the first confirmed case at the post. Altus Air Force Base and Tinker Air Force Base have both reported cases.
