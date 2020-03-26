News
US Leads World In Confirmed Coronavirus Cases
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
TOP OF THE HOUR:
— U.S. leads the world in confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 82,000.
— Trump to attend departure of hospital ship bound for New York.
— U.N. calls for stop to hostilities in Libya.
— Eight countries ask for immediate lifting of sanctions to fight virus.
