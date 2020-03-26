17,000 Oklahomans File Unemployment Amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak
The COVID-19 outbreak is having a devastating impact on the job market.
More than 3 million Americans filed for unemployment just last week. That includes more than 17,000 Oklahomans, which set a new record.
State leaders tell News on 6 they expect those numbers to get worse.
In just three days this week, OESC Executive Director Robin Roberson said they passed the 17,000 unemployment claims from last week.
Several industries have laid off or furloughed employees, as people are asked to stay inside.
The $2 trillion economic stimulus deal negotiated by the White House and lawmakers will give unemployed workers an additional 600 dollars a week through July on top of state benefits.
Roberson said the governor also suspended the one week waiting period before unemployment benefits can be paid.
She said they've had some road bumps so far with people filing for unemployment online, but they've ironed a lot of that out.
"There are a lot of little things that we are trying to help with. That efficiency for our customers. I would say that it has been a struggle. We had some website issues. We had some coding issues and a bug that was pushed out on Tuesday,” she said. “We were able to fix that. We're asking for patience and understanding."
Because their offices are closed in person, you can only file for unemployment online or on the phone.
Roberson said because of high call volumes, they encourage people to file through their website if possible.