News
Games Cancel Around The Country, Virtual Sports Take Off In Oklahoma
Thursday, March 26th 2020, 9:47 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic caused several leagues to postpone or cancel games, but a Green County team is finding a way to play or watch the sport they love virtually.
"It's crazy. It's almost like your watching a real-life football game," said Dion Hawkins.
The Tulsa Desperados compete in a 20-team simulation - a self-described sporting experience unlike any other. Teams are made up of people around the world and includes skills, stats, and there's even a draft.
"It's like football but you're playing chess," Hawkins said.