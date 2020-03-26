Jenks Couple Prepares to Teach Students From Home
JENKS, Oklahoma - Teachers across Oklahoma are using the next few days to get ready to teach their lessons from home for the rest of the school year.
While school buildings are empty, things will be busy at the Finch family home, where two teachers will oversee their students from a distance and the couple's own kids tackle their schoolwork, too.
The Finch family spent Thursday outside together, fishing and exploring at the Keystone Dam.
"I think we're gonna do a lot of that. I think we're gonna go outside and go hiking and get away from people,” Crystal Finch said.
Their Tulsa home will turn into their own schoolhouse. Crystal and James have five kids, ranging in age from preschool to high school, and one in college.
"Teaching was a full-time job before. It's really going to ramp up once we're helping them as well,” James said.
James teaches Language Arts and Geography for about 60 kids at Jenks West Intermediate.
Crystal teaches 8th grade Science for about 150 students.
"We're gonna overcome this and it's gonna be fun and exciting,” she said.
Crystal said her lesson plans for the year were already done; now it's time to make adjustments for virtual learning.
She'll be teaching a segment about the weather and is thinking about having her students step away from their Chromebooks and journal about what happens outside.
While the couple prepares to teach from home with their own children by their sides, they're already feeling the impact of being away from their students.
"I love my kids. I miss them. I'm here. Ya, it's just tough,” James said.
"I didn't get to say goodbye to them. I didn't get to give them one last hug. I didn't get to tell them, you know, everything's gonna be ok,” Crystal said.
Distance learning begins statewide April 6.