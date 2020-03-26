Travis's Tornado Forecast: Busy Spring Ahead For Green County
TULSA, Oklahoma - Every year in Oklahoma, we wonder what spring has in store for us -- as in the start of severe weather season.
News On 6 Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer dished up his annual tornado forecast Thursday night, and all signs point to an active spring.
First, meteorologically, not much has changed from 2019. We look closely at sea surface temperatures, which are important to what the jet stream does -- and that jet stream is a big factor in how much severe Oklahoma will have each year.
If it seems like a classic setup, it is. We're expecting warm, moist air from the Gulf and dry air from the west, a volatile combination for explosive storm development across the Southern Plains.
When I tell you our temperatures this spring will be above normal - well, that's not really a good thing.
I'm forecasting a more active than normal spring with above normal tornado chances and above normal rainfall, but ultimately I don't think it will be as bad as 2019.