Food On The Move To Host Drive-Thru, Drop Off Event At Tulsa Dream Center
TULSA, Oklahoma - Several Green Country non-profits are teaming up for a special “Drive Through and Drop Off” event to make sure Tulsans have food as the state's unemployment numbers rise due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Food On The Move, The Tulsa Dream Center and several other organizations are giving away free groceries, fresh produce and prepared meals from local restaurants.
The process is simple and set up so there's no person-to-person contact. You just drive up, open your trunk and a volunteer will come out and drop off the groceries in your car.
During a similar event last week, Food On The Move’s executive director said the groups gave away 35,000 pounds of food to at least 1,000 families.
Friday’s event is going on from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Tulsa Dream Center -- along 46th Street North, just east of MLK Blvd.
Food On The Move's founder Taylor Hanson gives all the credit to Green Country's giving spirit..
"That's possible because of our partnerships. Thank you so much to the Sheriff's Foundation, Go Fresh, Cherokee Nation, BAMA, volunteers from the Junior League across the community and the Tulsa Dream Center. These are all possible, these gifts of fresh produce, because of those partnerships" Hanson said.
The groups hope to serve 2,000 families today.
Click here for more information.