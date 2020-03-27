Broken Arrow Family Creates 'Lego Challenge' To Help Pass Time While Stuck At Home
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Most families who are stuck at home together are finding different ways to stay busy. For one Broken Arrow family, they've come up with the Lego Challenge.
Meet the Hogue family, mom, dad, big sister Ashton, middle sister Noelle and little brother James.
Mom, Andrea Hogue said "It's fun for him to be the youngest and be able to drive that and the girls are game to go along with that which I really appreciate.”
For the last few days, the family has done a daily challenge, making a Lego creation, based on a theme.
"I just come up with them right before I go to bed... like when I'm in bed, I just think and then I come up with one” James said.
His sister, Noelle said “Honestly, I had no idea what I was going to do but James just kept looking at me and saying like you have to do the Lego Challenge!"
"I think I'm just trying to get it built because I'm not very Lego gifted so I have to look up videos to teach me how to build it” added big sister Ashton.
Once they create their works of art, they post pictures on Facebook and ask their friends to vote on their favorites. The Hogues said this has been a great activity where families can really connect.
According to Andrea, "It's a little bit of a way to unplug from all the things that are going on.. to spend time together to laugh together and then the competition is fun for us.”
Click here to view their Facebook page.