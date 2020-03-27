We're in a holding pattern this morning with mild, dry and warm weather underway. Showers and storms developed overnight north of the state line and quickly expanded to the northeast, away from our region. These should remain well north of the state line and will continue moving generally away from the region for the morning hours. A strong upper level system to our west will move near the state later tonight with a chance of showers or storms developing near the area. A layer of warm air aloft (the CAP) may continue to suppress thunderstorm activity or keep any afternoon showers or storms elevated, but severe parameters may increase slightly later tonight that may allow for a few strong to severe storms. Most of the hi-resolution models bring a few elevated storms across the area this afternoon with only a small chance later tonight, but I will continue to keep a chance of storms respecting the severe weather potential for overnight. You should also remain aware that a small chance would exist for a tornado if a storm could develop and become rooted into the boundary layer, more so across far northern OK into southern Kansas. Again, the overall risk is very low, but not zero. The system has slowed down in some of the data and we may have a few elevated and non-severe showers and storms along highway 69 eastward Saturday morning for an hour or so before quickly exiting the state. I still think most, if not all our weekend will be fine from a weather standpoint.