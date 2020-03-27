Gov. Kevin Stitt Clarifies Elective Surgeries, Procedures Suspended Under Executive Order
Governor Kevin Stitt has clarified what is considered an elective procedure after issuing an executive order that postpones all elective surgeries and minor medical procedures until April 7.
According to Gov. Stitt, any type of abortion service that is not a medical emergency or necessary to prevent serious health risk to the unborn's child's mother is included in the executive order.
Routine dermatological, ophthalmological and dental procedures, as well as most scheduled orthopedic surgeries are also included in the executive order.
Officials said the spread of the virus has increased the demand for hospital beds and personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect health care professionals.
"We must ensure that our health care professionals, first responder and medical facilities have all of the resources they need to combat COVID-19," said Gov. Stitt. "I am committed to doing whatever necessary to protect those who are on the front lines fighting the virus."