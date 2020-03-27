News
Oklahoma Boy Continues Waiting For New Kidney Because Of Coronavirus (COVID-19)
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - COVID-19 cases are already filling up Oklahoma hospitals, causing many scheduled transplants to be postponed.
One Cherokee County boy, Dakota Roe, got that disappointing news this week after waiting over a year for a new kidney.
Friday, a potential donor would have done his last round of testing to give Dakota a new Kidney but that has now been postponed.
Dakota has Cystinosis, which is a rare metabolic disease that is attacking Dakota's kidney.
His condition is so rare that only 500 hundred people have it in the US and 2,00 worldwide.
Dakota’s mom, Cara Amos, said the COVID-19 is life-threatening to Dakota because it can cause kidney failure.
She wants Oklahomans think of vulnerable children like Dakota and take the virus seriously.
“My son is kidney failure, and he depends on ya'll to stop the spread of this virus and its very important and very scary for us” Amos said.
The transplant was scheduled to be at The Children's Hospital in OKC and has gotten pushed back to May or even later.