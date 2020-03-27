322 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Oklahoma; 8 Total Virus-Related Deaths, OSDH Reports
The total number of positive COVID-19 cases went up to 322 and another person has died from the virus, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Friday morning.
The latest death was in Creek County. A man in his 70s died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to eight, state health officials said.
As of Friday, 105 people have been hospitalized due to the virus.
New cases have been reported in Caddo, Cherokee, Choctaw, Latimer and Pittsburg counties. A total of 38 counties are no under Gov. Kevin Stitt's "safer-at-home" executive order.
Oklahoma County has the most cases with 94 confirmed positive cases. Tulsa County is second with 49 cases. Cleveland County has 39 cases.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adair
|3
|0
|Bryan
|1
|0
|Caddo
|1
|0
|Canadian
|11
|0
|Carter
|1
|0
|Cherokee
|1
|0
|Choctaw
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|39
|3
|Comanche
|6
|0
|Craig
|1
|0
|Creek
|14
|1
|Custer
|3
|0
|Delaware
|2
|0
|Garvin
|2
|0
|Grady
|2
|0
|Jackson
|1
|0
|Kay
|17
|0
|Latimer
|1
|0
|Lincoln
|3
|0
|Logan
|3
|0
|Mayes
|2
|0
|McClain
|2
|0
|Muskogee
|5
|0
|Noble
|3
|0
|Oklahoma
|94
|2
|Okmulgee
|2
|0
|Osage
|5
|0
|Ottawa
|1
|0
|Pawnee
|14
|1
|Payne
|7
|0
|Pittsburg
|2
|0
|Pontotoc
|2
|0
|Pottawatomie
|2
|0
|Sequoyah
|1
|0
|Stephens
|1
|0
|Tulsa
|49
|1
|Wagoner
|8
|0
|Washington
|9
|0
|Total
|322
|8
The age range for patients is 0 to 95 and the median age of those infected is 58 years old.
Three children have tested positive and are ages 0 to 4; five children have tested positive and are ages 5 to 17; 54 patients are ages 18 to 35; 64 patients are ages 36 to 49; 81 patients are 50 to 64; and 115 patients are ages 65 and older.
The breakdown of patients is 165 are female and 157 are male.
As of Friday, 1,084 tests have returned negative. The negative results are only from the state public health laboratory and do not include the private laboratory negative results, the health department said.
The state health department did not disclose how many tests were pending results as of Tuesday.
For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
The state coronavirus hotline is open 24 hours and the number is 877-215-8336 or 211.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.
