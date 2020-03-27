News
House To Vote On $2.2 Trillion Stimulus Package As U.S. Sees More Than 82,000 Coronavirus Cases
The United States has passed China to have the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world with more than 82,000 cases.
This is happening as a record number of Americans filed for unemployment last week.
The House plans to voice vote on Friday to pass the $2.2 trillion stimulus package to help Americans impacted by COVID-19.
A voice vote means house members won't have to physically show up to the House Floor.
The stimulus package includes checks for many adults and hundreds of billions of dollars in aid for businesses.
This comes as a record 3.2. million people filed for unemployment last week.
President Trump hopes to get Americans back to work soon.
If passed in the House, President Trump said he'll sign it right away.