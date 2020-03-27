Tulsa County Closing Outdoor Park Courts, Officials Say
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Officials said all outdoor basketball, tennis, and pickle ball courts will be closing until further notice.
Officials said this comes at the direction of the Tulsa County Commissioners and is to help reinforce physical distancing and reduce large public gatherings.
The parks affected by the closures are LaFortune Park, Haikey Creek Park, Chandler Park, and O'Brien Park.
“Our golf courses at South Lakes and LaFortune Park will remain open,” Tulsa County Parks Director Vince Trinidad said. “Please follow the CDC guidelines of social distancing and avoiding gatherings of 10 or more. We are working daily so that our Parks system will provide a benefit, as we all do our part to stay healthy.”
Officials said trails and green spaces are open at all county parks.