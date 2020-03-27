Tulsa Police Investigating After Woman Found Shot Dead Inside SUV
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are investigating after a woman was found shot dead in a vehicle.
“We have the shooter detained at this moment. It’s possible that there was a shot fired from the victim’s vehicle moments before the actual shooter had shot," said Detective Jason White, Tulsa homicide unit.
Officers said the woman was found in a black SUV near East 54th Street North and North Peoria Avenue. Homicide detectives said that at some point shots were fired between the shooter and the woman, though it is unclear who started the event.
The victim has yet to be identified.
White said officers obtained video footage of the event and will review it. He also said that an arrest may not be made until after they conduct an interview with the person they detained and gather more information.
“I don’t know that there is going to be an arrest made in this particular case at this point. We are still going to go down and we are going to talk to him and figure out what his version is. Once we get the video and we are able to look at that video, I think it’s going to give us a really good idea of what happened here," White said.