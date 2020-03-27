News
Pawhuska Police Chief Fired After Only 32 Days On The Job, He Says
Friday, March 27th 2020, 9:02 PM CDT
Updated:
PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma - The newest Pawhuska Police chief has been fired after working for only 32 days.
Nick Mahoney, the now former police chief, said he was fired by the city council and the city manager, Dave Neely, resigned after trying to keep Mahoney from being let go from employment.
Related Story - No Charges Will Be Filed Against Former Pawhuska Police Chief
Mahoney said Pawhuska's new police chief is now Lorrie Hennesy.