Creek County First Responders In Need Of Supplies For Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - First responders across Oklahoma are in need of masks, gloves, and other personal protective gear to keep them safe right now.
Creek County reported its first COVID-19 related death today and first responders say they’re in desperate need of equipment to keep them protected.
Creek County Commissioner Newt Stephens said when they find N-95 masks, gloves and other gear to protect them, it's like finding gold for rural departments.
“We’ve been looking ever since this has started," Stephens said. "It's been a real challenge trying to protect those who protect us.”
Stephens said nearly every small department in Creek County has few or no masks and gloves for their firefighters, officers and paramedics.
He said they found some on Wednesday, but it’ll only last them about a week.
“These guys have to address people and help people all day every day," Stephens said. "For them to do that, they have to take precautionary measures.”
14 cases of the virus have been reported in Creek County. One of them was man in his '70s, who died.
Chief Deputy Fred Clark says their deputies go into lots of different situations and are put at a high risk.
“It’s heightened now," Clark said. "You always worry about the calls, but now we want to make sure they do have a mask or gloves to put on.”
Stephens is asking anyone with unused N-95 masks or other gear to please contact them.
They said the better they're protected, the better they can keep protecting others.
“If they start falling ill, where are we going to be?" Clark said.
If you can help provide protective gear for first responders, give the emergency management office a call.