OETA Adds Several Educational Programs To Their Channel
With Oklahoma’s students now studying remotely, OETA is making changes to help them learn.
OETA is working with the State Education Department to develop a curriculum to make sure kids don't fall behind.
On Monday, OETA will replace its programming on its sub-channel OETA World with all types of educational PBS programs like NOVA, American Experience and PBS Kids programming.
"Every one of the programs that we air will have associated assets in PBS learning media. Its really going to be hopefully a very well-rounded experience for the teachers, the students and for the parents," said Polly Anderson, the executive director of OETA.
The move comes after Oklahoma’s schools are closed for the rest of the school year due to COVID-19 and switch to remote learning.
The shows will run Monday through Friday. The morning programs will be geared toward the youngest kids, and programming in the middle of the day will be for middle school kids. The evening shows will be aimed at high schoolers.
"When we looked at that need, it was like there was no question in my mind to pull the programing off of the world channel and we will build this new channel," said Anderson.
OETA has already put all types of resources for teachers and students online.
"Curriculum guides sample questions study questions and so fourth and that's all on PBS learning media. We are making sure that all teachers in the state know how to connect with that," said Anderson.
Anderson said students do not need to have internet to get the new programming.
They just need a TV and an antenna. Anderson said she wants the students to know that OETA is here for them no matter what.
"We are not going to let these kids be forgotten and we are not going to let them fall behind," said Anderson.
For more information visit www.OETA.TV or click here for PBS LearningMedia.