Oklahoma Golf Courses Remain Open In Oklahoma Amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak
TULSA, Oklahoma - With nonessential businesses being shut down, some people are utilizing golf courses to get out of the house.
"It’s the only way I’ve been able to get out of the house this week. This is the first time I've left this whole week and I’m enjoying it,” said Jackson Gilliam, a new golfer.
With every sport being canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, golf courses are thriving especially for newcomers. Gilliam was supposed to be playing high school tennis, but he traded in a tennis racket for a golf club.
"Especially for young people, since sometimes it has problems like baseball. I'm out here playing golf instead of doing anything else," he said.
It's not only young people - many veterans of the game are spending most all of their spare time on the course.
"I’m going to play I go to work every day I might as well play golf every day. about two or three times a week,” David Hays, who has golfed for 30 years.
For now, improving your game and being safe along with CDC Guidelines, golf might just be the perfect escape.
“We keep limited numbers, eliminated our exposure in the pro shop and maintained that 6 feet. It’s one of the only recreations that seem to be left to us around, and people are looking to get outside and are looking for something fun to do. Really nothing is safe, but you can stay apart. You’re outside and you don't have to be next to each other," said Pat McCrate, the director of golf for LaFortune Park and South Lakes.