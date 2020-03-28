News
Tulsa Police Work To Dispel 'Essential Worker Papers' Rumor
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are reassuring Oklahomans that Governor Kevin Stitt's "Safer at home" order does not mean you cannot leave your home.
Officers say if you're pulled over, you do not need to have any paperwork to prove you work for an "essential" business.
"You do not need essential worker papers! The Tulsa Police Department is not stopping people and asking for their papers if they're working in an essential field," said Lt. Richard Meulenberg during a TPD PSA.
Tulsa Police are asking for your help to stop the rumor officers are asking for papers.