News
Mayor G.T. Bynum Signs Shelter In Place Order For Tulsa
Saturday, March 28th 2020, 12:16 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has enacted a "Shelter in Place" order for all age groups in the city in addition to previous restrictions.
The 'Safer at Home' order mirrors the executive order made by Governor Stitt on Tuesday. The order is more or less a change in name as many of the Safer at Home restrictions have already been put in place.
Mayor Bynum's order was announced hours after 7 more COVID-19 deaths were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Mayor Bynum said the decision was made in coordination with Mayor Holt of Oklahoma City. The order will begin at 11:59 Saturday night and will continue until April 16, at which point it will be reevaluated.
Related Stories: