Governor Stitt Places A Moratorium On State-Funded Out-Of-Sate Travel
Governor Kevin Stitt has issued a fifth amendment to his executive order and placed a moratorium on all out-of-state travel paid for by the State of Oklahoma.
“The State is working to ensure we continue to do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and provide our agencies with the flexibility they need in order to execute on their essential duties,” said Gov. Stitt. “These measures will help us ensure our law enforcement agencies have the necessary manpower as we continue to respond to this crisis while also limiting non-essential travel.”
The amendment "places a moratorium on all out-of-state travel for employees and officers of agencies that is paid for, in whole or in part, by the State of Oklahoma."
Saturday's amendment also relaxes statutory requirements for completing training to become a certified peace officer albeit temporarily. For More Details CLICK HERE