OHP: Man Dies After Being Pinned In Vehicle For More Than 1 Hour
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash just after 12 p.m. Saturday in Tulsa County.
While the cause of the collision is still under investigation, OHP confirmed 32-year-old Michael D. Hulsey of Skiatook died of massive injuries after he was pinned in his vehicle for approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes.
The two men in the other vehicle, 19-year-old Joel Barlow and 18-year-old Tyson Barlow both of Broken Arrow, were not injured in the crash.
The crash occurred near U.S. Highway 75 southbound near 96th Street North.