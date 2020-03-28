Tulsa To Begin Shelter In Place Order Sunday
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Saturday that all Tulsans will be under a shelter in place order beginning 12 a.m. Sunday.
This order expands previous rules in Tulsa and now applies to all residents.
The difference is all public and private social gatherings and events of any size are banned.
Schools, bars, restaurants and entertainment venues are under the same restrictions as they have been since March 17.
Bynum is taking this next step because the previous order targeted for those at risk wasn't enough.
"On average, 80 percent of people who contract this virus do not require hospitalization but that means 20 percent do," Bynum said.
The Army Corps of Engineers are looking for places to build an alternate care site in Tulsa.
"That is why we are taking unprecedented action locally to protect Tulsans," Bynum said.
All city-owned sport courts, golf courses, sports fields and dog parks are closed.
Residents cannot use fitness equipment, playground equipment, or shelters on city park property.
Employees of an essential business do not need documentation to travel to and from work.
Among the activities Tulsans can do: go to the grocery, convenience or hardware store.
Residents can go to the pharmacy, attend medical appointments, get restaurant takeout, take a walk or a hike.
"This is an order to protect the lives of Tulsans," Bynum said. "It will be enforced by the Tulsa Police Department."
This order is in effect until April 16th when city officials reevaluate the pandemic’s effects.