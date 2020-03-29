News
Researchers At Duke Discover Method To Decontaminate Medical Masks
Researchers at Duke University say they've found a way to decontaminate N-95 masks so that they can be used again.
They say hydrogen peroxide turned into a fine mist will permeate the layers of the mask to kill germs, including the new strain of coronavirus. Researchers say they've used this method on other lab equipment but this is the first time they've tried it on medical masks.
They are hoping this method will help put a stop to the shortage of N-95 masks around the country.