Tulsa Police: 2 Men Arrested After Being Found With Stolen Car
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have arrested two people for possession of a stolen car with a loaded gun inside.
Officers say they saw a truck parked in a handicap spot at the Admiral and Memorial QuikTrip. When they ran the tag the truck the came back stolen.
Police arrested Vashon Driver and Leonard McFarland when they came outside to get into the truck. Driver and McFarland told police that they had borrowed the truck from a prostitute who told them she received it as a gift from a client.
McFarland and Driver were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and a gang-related offense among other complaints.