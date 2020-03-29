According to Adkins Publishing Grammy-winning country music singer-songwriter, Joe Diffie died on, Sunday, March 29, from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19). 

Diffie was a mainstay of the '90s Country scene with hits such as “Pickup Man,” “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)” and “John Deere Green.” Diffie was born in Tulsa and lived in Velma, Oklahoma.

The singer has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. He is survived by his family. He was 61

Big Country 99.5 in Tulsa, where Diffie hosted a radio show, will be playing tributes to his life and career starting on Monday.

Related Story: Joe Diffie Joins Griffin Communications As Big Country 99.5 Host

 