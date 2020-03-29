News
Gov. Stitt Issues Executive Order Requiring Travelers From 6 States To Self-Quarantine
Sunday, March 29th 2020, 6:18 PM CDT
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order Sunday night requiring travelers from six states to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The states include the New York Tri-State area (Connecticut, New Jersey and New York) as well as the states of Washington, California and Louisiana.
In the order, Stitt said travelers from those six states should quarantine "from the time of entry into the State of Oklahoma or duration of the person's presence in the State of Oklahoma, whichever is shorter."
The order does not apply to airline employees, performing members of the military, emergency or health response personnel.