Oklahoma State University Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Sunday, March 29th 2020, 7:22 PM CDT
Updated:
Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis confirmed in an email Sunday night that an OSU student on the Stillwater campus has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 at Oklahoma State.
Hargis said the student was self-quarantined at their residence after the person was tested for COVID-19 10 days ago.
According to Hargis, the person had mild symptoms of the coronavirus and is "nearing a complete recovery."