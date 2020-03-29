Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis confirmed in an email Sunday night that an OSU student on the Stillwater campus has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). 

This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 at Oklahoma State.

Hargis said the student was self-quarantined at their residence after the person was tested for COVID-19 10 days ago. 

According to Hargis, the person had mild symptoms of the coronavirus and is "nearing a complete recovery." 