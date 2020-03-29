Tulsa Symphony Orchestra Aiming To Unite Oklahomans Through Music
The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra started a campaign this weekend called "Music Unites All," featuring a song performed by an array of symphony members.
Musicians uploaded videos of their ‘America the Beautiful’ performances on the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra’s Facebook page.
“We wanted to find a way to bring our musicians together but also include the general public, so we chose the song, ‘America the Beautiful,’” Tulsa Symphony Orchestra coordinator Anna Massey said. “We chose it because everyone knows it. It is well-loved.”
Massey shared her singing the song and said the group started the campaign to connect with their audience while being apart.
Massey said the campaign is more than music.
“I have a place to escape to and (people can) enjoy a few minutes of their day listening to us,” Massey said.
Anyone can join the campaign by posting a video of yourself performing ‘America the Beautiful’ using your voice, an instrument or any other talent.
Massey said people can tag Tulsa Symphony on social media and use the hashtag: #MusicUnitesAll.
"We still want to be there for the community that we serve,” Massey said. “Whatever comes our way we are going to find a way to do it. That is our mission to Tulsa.”
For more information on the #MusicUnitesAll Campaign, you can click here.