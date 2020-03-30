All Tulsans To Shelter At Home After Mayor Issues 'Safer At Home' Order
TULSA, Oklahoma - All Tulsans are currently being told to shelter in place due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
As of Monday morning, there are 61 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Tulsa County and 3 deaths.
In all, there are 429 confirmed positive cases throughout Oklahoma.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum imposed the Safer at Home order over the weekend, and it'll last until April 16th.
The order means you can not leave your home except for trips to the grocery store, pharmacy, or medical appointments.
You can get outside to exercise, but your are asked to do so while still practicing physical distancing.
All events and social gatherings are canceled.
If you have an essential job, you are still allowed to go to work.
The Safer at Home order is for all Tulsans, regardless of age.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt also expanded his executive order requiring more people to self-quarantine.
It now applies to anyone coming to Oklahoma from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Louisiana, or Washington state.
If you have recently traveled to any of those locations, you have to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.