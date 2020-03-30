News
Oklahoma Supreme Court Orders Courthouses in All 77 Counties To Close Due To Coronavirus Concerns
The Oklahoma Supreme Court has ordered courthouses in all 77 counties to close to the public to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Exceptions include emergency dockets, though no more than 10 people can be in the courtroom at once.
This order also shuts down marriage licenses and other non-emergency business.
All jury trials will be canceled through May 15th, and the statute of limitations in civil cases will be extended through May 15 as well.
The order states that court clerks and judges will use email, fax, or drop boxes to accept written materials.