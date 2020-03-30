Tulsa Transit Starts New Rules Due To Coronavirus (COVID-19) Concerns
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Transit said the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has the company adjusting its bus routes starting Monday and updating some of its bus rules to fit guidelines from the CDC and World Health Organization.
Tulsa Transit said buses will be running on the same schedule it runs on Saturdays because it's seeing about half the number of riders.
Riders will be required to keep at least three feet between themselves and others on the bus, and no more than 8 to 12 passengers will be allowed in the vehicle.
Tulsa Transit leaders said they’re taking every possible precaution — knowing that they provide such an essential service for so many people.
Tulsa Transit General Manager Ted Rieck said "I don't think I've been in a situation where you've had cut back service because of a public health emergency."
