Sperry Police Investigating Murder After Stabbing
Monday, March 30th 2020, 5:10 AM CDT
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Police in Sperry are investigating a murder after they said a woman was killed.
Sperry Police said the victim was a 62-year-old woman; she was found dead at this mobile home on 88th Street North.
Police said the woman’s daughter requested a welfare check after the woman’s boyfriend threatened to kill her.
Officers arrived at the home and found her stabbed to death.
Officers said the suspect was found dead near North Denver Avenue and Pine in Tulsa.
The OSBI is leading this investigation, and they’re talking with family members about what happened.
Police said they’re not ready to release the names of the victim and suspect.
This is a developing story. Stay with News On 6 for updates.