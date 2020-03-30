News
Private Tulsa Lab Offering Coronavirus (COVID-19) Test
TULSA, Oklahoma - A private Tulsa laboratory is now offering drive-up COVID-19 testing. This comes as Oklahoma hits 429 confirmed positive cases of the virus and 16 deaths.
MCI Diagnostic Center is a small business that started offering the test Sunday, May 29, at their headquarters on 7018 S. Utica Avenue. Their COVID-19 test costs $250 and the company says private health insurance will not cover it. However, the $250 test includes nearly everything: a test kit, processing, secure shipping, and delivery of private results to both you and public health officials. MCI Diagnostic says results should come back within one to three days.
“This is a much-needed service to meet a growing public demand,” said Colleen Payne, founder and COO of MCI Diagnostic. “We are one of many examples across the nation of how small to medium-sized companies can be nimble to reorganize its services and skill set to be responsive to those in need. At our own expense, we utilized our network of government relations to quickly secure the test kits and equipment necessary.”
The MCI Diagnostic test kits are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and follow the same guidelines as the Centers for Disease Control. A doctor’s referral or pre-screening is not required to get a test. You can complete a short form online and prepay here.
Each registrant will receive a bar code to provide to the technicians. Recipients may also take the kit home to complete and return at a later time.
“We will have the capability to process up 4,000 tests per day in Tulsa. By offering a private option, we are easing the burden on our already strained and limited public resources,” Payne said. “It is my hope that knowing we are available can help ease the anxiety and concern of a loved one.”
Testing is available seven days a week during the following hours: Monday through Friday from 9 am-Noon and 3-7 pm, Saturday from 10am-5pm, and Sunday from 11am-5pm.
Test recipients are instructed to do the following when onsite:
- Pre-register at MCICOVID.com
- Remain in the car at all times
- Close all car windows
- Turn off air conditioning and/or heat
- Please have Order ID ready to present