Each registrant will receive a bar code to provide to the technicians. Recipients may also take the kit home to complete and return at a later time.

“We will have the capability to process up 4,000 tests per day in Tulsa. By offering a private option, we are easing the burden on our already strained and limited public resources,” Payne said. “It is my hope that knowing we are available can help ease the anxiety and concern of a loved one.”

Testing is available seven days a week during the following hours: Monday through Friday from 9 am-Noon and 3-7 pm, Saturday from 10am-5pm, and Sunday from 11am-5pm.