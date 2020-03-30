Rain Returning To Northeastern Oklahoma
Rain is on the way later today and tonight with another chance later this week. Wednesday could be the best weather day of the week.
The main upper level system we’re tracking this morning will move from the west to east across north Texas and southern OK over the next 24 hours with a surface low pressure area also moving from the panhandle region into Red River Valley later tonight and early Tuesday. This should keep most if not all the severe weather threats either across the far western OK region and to our south across far southeastern OK or northeast Texas. A few areas of showers may linger pre-dawn Tuesday before ending quickly with improving weather into the afternoon. Wednesday appears dry before our next weaker upper level wave nears from the southwest as a dry line becomes established across western OK Thursday. A few showers or storms may move into our area Thursday afternoon, but chances will remain low. A stronger push aloft may bring a surface cold front across the state late Thursday night into Friday morning with a chance of showers or thunderstorms near or south of the metro. As of this morning, Saturday looks good, but we may also track another chance for a few showers or storms Sunday across part of the area.
Temperatures are cool but pleasant this morning with mostly dry weather across northern OK. A few showers are developing this morning along both sides of the Red River and will expand northward into southern OK soon. We’ll more than likely remain dry across northern OK through the noon hour with increasing rain chances for the afternoon with precipitation likely into the evening hours. As of this morning the data keeps any severe threats away from most of our area of concern. But just like last Friday, things can change quickly this time of year. At this point, we think the severe weather threat will be removed from our immediate area of concern.
As the system exits early Tuesday, a surface ridge of high pressure builds across the state into Wednesday with nice weather. The next upper level wave will develop out of a southwest flow pattern by Thursday and send a few waves across the state. A dry line will become established across far western OK Thursday afternoon with most of eastern OK situated with increasing low-level moisture. A few showers or storms should develop but the overall coverage will be low. Thursday night into Friday morning a stronger upper level system will eject across the northern plains while driving a surface front southward across Oklahoma. A few showers and storms will be likely through the morning to midday followed by another decent cool-down. Friday may start in the 60s but drop into the 40s by late in the afternoon with north winds and chilly weather. This should bring Saturday morning lows into the upper 30s with highs rebounding near 60 by afternoon. Sunday could bring a few showers or storms back into the area, but the data remains inconclusive on the coverage. We’ll start with low chances Sunday with highs reaching the upper 60s
Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone