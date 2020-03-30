The main upper level system we’re tracking this morning will move from the west to east across north Texas and southern OK over the next 24 hours with a surface low pressure area also moving from the panhandle region into Red River Valley later tonight and early Tuesday. This should keep most if not all the severe weather threats either across the far western OK region and to our south across far southeastern OK or northeast Texas. A few areas of showers may linger pre-dawn Tuesday before ending quickly with improving weather into the afternoon. Wednesday appears dry before our next weaker upper level wave nears from the southwest as a dry line becomes established across western OK Thursday. A few showers or storms may move into our area Thursday afternoon, but chances will remain low. A stronger push aloft may bring a surface cold front across the state late Thursday night into Friday morning with a chance of showers or thunderstorms near or south of the metro. As of this morning, Saturday looks good, but we may also track another chance for a few showers or storms Sunday across part of the area.