The group is asked for statewide shelter in place policy, but that was just their main request. Oklahoma Senate Democrats wrote a letter sent to Governor Kevin Stitt on March 29. It was also posted to their twitter page and written by Senate Democrat Leader Kay Floyd. Floyd wrote that the group supports the measures already taken, but they think the current "safer at home" order is not enough.

It only applies to the elderly and people with health problems that put them at risk.

"We are also concerned that allowing too many business sectors to be classified as essential and exempt from your executive order undercuts its effectiveness," Floyd Wrote.

"We understand that adopting a statewide shelter in place policy will place a tremendous strain on our state's businesses and workers, however, combating the COVID-19 pandemic emergency calls for extraordinary efforts and sacrifice," she also wrote.

Governor Stitt amended his executive order the same day, but it was not what State Senate Democrats wanted to see.

The changes impacted travelers coming from six states, delivery workers and healthcare personnel.