Stillwater Issues Shelter In Place Order
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - Stillwater City officials have issued a Shelter in Place order beginning Monday at 11:59 p.m.
Stillwater residents will be required residents to stay home and only leave for essential activities or business. Additionally, public access to the Stillwater Municipal Building will be restricted and park equipment will be closed.
“The City is going all-in to fight the spread of this virus,” City Manager Norman McNickle said. “This order enables us to enforce the notion that residents should be staying at home and stress the importance of a community effort to stop the spread of this virus.”
The order will remain in effect until through April 16 and amends previous emergency proclamations for the city. Find more information at http://stillwater.org/page/breaking-news.