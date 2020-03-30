Family Devastated After Woman Killed In Tulsa
A Tulsa family is devastated after a woman was shot and killed outside a convenience store.
Police say Ashley Porter fired shots at people outside a business near 54th St. North and Peoria and an armed citizen fired back, killing her in her car.
Porter's family says they don’t deny Porter was in the wrong by getting a gun and firing shots, they just want to know why she felt the need to go get a gun.
“I just hate that she’s gone. I just hate that she got took out like that,” says Nicholas Winford, Ashley Porter's husband. “That was my soulmate. That was my world. That was my everything. We were together all the time.”
Winford married Ashley Porter four years ago.
He says he knows what Ashley did, was wrong but it still doesn’t take away the pain of losing the love of his life.
“She held us down. Always caring, always loving, always giving and she was just an amazing person man,” says Winford.
Detectives say Porter got into an argument with someone near a convenience store over a parking spot.
They say surveillance video from the marijuana dispensary next door shows the argument, then Porter leaving in her car.
They say the video shows Porter coming back minutes later and firing shots toward the crowd of people in front of the store.
Detectives say an armed citizen pulled out a gun and fired back, killing porter.
“Everyone has their demons and stuff they go through in life but she wasn’t no different,” says Winford. “She was my world she was loved by everybody.”
Winford says Porter was a loving wife, daughter, sister, and mother to her 9-year-old daughter.
He says Porter was always the life of the party wherever she went.
“I’ll never forget the laugh and that smile. She’s got a billion-dollar smile. So I’ll never forget that,” says Winford.
Winford says he is trying to remember Porter for who she was, not for how she died.
“When you lose somebody that you’ve been with, part of you dies too man,” says Winford. “I just advise everybody, if you got somebody, hold onto them. Tell them you love them every day because tomorrow isn’t promised.”
Detectives say the armed citizen was questioned and released. Porter's family says they are working on arranging a funeral service for her.