Tulsa Police Enforce Executive Orders With Citations If Violated
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said Monday they’re enforcing Mayor G.T. Bynum’s new Safer at Home executive order by giving tickets to those who don't follow the order.
Officers gave tickets to two bar owners over the weekend.
Since the executive order was put in place, officers said they've received a steady number of calls from citizens concerned about people gathering in groups. Police said they are not out looking for people not following the executive order, but they are enforcing it.
“It’s a misdemeanor, but it’s just something that we have to have the ability to enforce - these executive orders and that’s what it’s for," said Tulsa Police Lt. Richard Meulenberg.
He said two different bar owners were given tickets for not following the order. The owner of Crystal Skull bar near 11th and Sheridan told police he was working on construction inside when people started arriving.
“We had gotten several tips, and the officers just by observing. They can go in front of the location and see activity was going on and unfortunately that is in violation of an older executive order that is still standing," said Meulenberg.
Just a few hours later, police responded to the White Crowbar near 4th and Memorial after a live stream on social media showed a crowd of people inside. Meulenberg said the owner of the bar was given a citation. He also said any business not complying with the order risks the possibility of jail time or even being shut down.
“What you’re facing next is the closure of your business. At some point, if the people who are running the business are all in jail, then who is going to be there to operate the business?" said Meulenberg.